China warns US over 125% tariff hike, ‘will not sit back and let rights be deprived’

China has issued a strong rebuttal to US President Donald Trump’s recent decision to impose a 125 per cent tariff on Chinese goods, warning that it “will not sit back” and watch its national interests be undermined.

The aggressive hike, announced this week, has further strained relations between the world’s two largest economies and triggered sharp criticism from Beijing, which accused Washington of jeopardizing the global trade system.

Speaking at a regular press briefing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian sharply criticized the move. “The US cause doesn’t win the support of the people and will end in failure,” Lin said, as quoted by Reuters. He further declared, “China will not sit back and let the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese people be deprived.”

Beijing condemned the decision, calling it a blow to international commerce and warning that it could destabilize the rules-based multilateral trading framework. In a more conciliatory but firm tone, China’s commerce ministry spokeswoman He Yongqian also responded to Trump’s announcement, urging dialogue while signaling preparedness for a prolonged standoff.

“The door to dialogue is open, but it must be based on mutual respect and conducted in an equal manner,” she said, according to AFP. She further added, “We urge the United States to meet us halfway,” but also emphasized that China will “fight to the end” if negotiations fail.

The Chinese reaction came just a day after Donald Trump made a surprise move by pausing tariff increases on other US trade partners for 90 days. However, in a stark contrast, the former president and 2024 GOP frontrunner announced an immediate hike in tariffs on China, escalating what is now being dubbed as the “second phase” of the US-China trade war.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump stated, “Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125 per cent, effective immediately.”

He went on to add, “At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A. and other Countries is no longer sustainable or acceptable.”

The move is widely seen as a strategic play in the lead-up to the 2025 elections, where Trump is positioning himself as tough on trade. Analysts have warned, however, that such sharp tariff increases could spark retaliation from China and disrupt global supply chains.

The latest developments underscore the fragile state of US-China economic relations, with both sides now appearing prepared for a prolonged and heated battle. As the global markets watch closely, Beijing’s warning that it “will not sit back” sets the tone for a possible escalation in the ongoing trade war.