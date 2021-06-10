Bolywood star Aamir Khan and former world champion Viswanathan Anand are all set to compete with each other. The two will be playing the game of chess to raise funds for Covid-19 relief.

The event, which will take placed on 13th June 2021, is named as Checkmate Covid. Chess.com India took to Twitter to make an announcement about it.

They tweeted, “The moment you all have been waiting for! Superstar Aamir Khan, an ardent chess lover, will be playing an exhibition match against former world champion Vishy Anand! ( @vishy64theking ) Please feel free to donate generously to make this event a success. https://akshayapatra.org/checkmate-covid .”

Well, not just Aamir Khan many other celebs like Sajid Nadiadwala, and Arijit Singh will be attending the event and play a chess match with Viswanathan Anand.

It will surely be interesting to watch these celebs playing chess.

Talking about Aamir’s movies, the actor will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, is slated to release on Christmas this year.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The movie was slated to release on Christmas last year, but was postponed to Christmas this year due to the pandemic.