With a day away from its theatrical release, fans are eagerly waiting for India’s magnum opus, Adipurush. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, here are a few facts about the characters to keep you excited to watch the film.

Prabhas will play Raghav, which is another name for Lord Ram. Om Raut, changed the names of the characters because he thinks “calling the lead character Ram makes him automatically divine in the eyes of the audience, whereas naming him Raghav makes him human and approachable.”

Kriti Sanon plays Janaki, which is Sita’s other name. At the final trailer premiere event in Tirupati, Kriti spoke about her character. “A character that very rare actors get to do in their whole career and I was able to do it in just nine years because of your prayers, blessings, and love that I am here with you today. So thank you for all the love.”

Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist Raavan, but he is called Lankesh in Adipurush. He has also played a villain in Om Raut’s Tanhaji.

Sunny Singh, known for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, will play Shesh, Lord Ram’s younger and obedient brother.

Devdatta Nage, known for films like Om Raut’s Tanhaji, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobara!, and Satyameva Jayate, will play the role of Hanuman but would be called Bajrangi in the film.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations, will be released globally tomorrow.