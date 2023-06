Actress Vidya Balan is set to come up with a murder mystery titled Neeyat. Helmed by Anu Menon, the upcoming Hindi film also stars Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, and Danesh Razvi in pivotal roles.

On Thursday, the makers unveiled the film’s trailer which has left fans excited.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

Set in the breathtakingly beautiful highlands of Scotland, the engaging trailer takes the viewer into the glamourous world of billionaire Ashish Kapoor (Ram Kapoor) and his close circle of family and friends, where everyone is tangled in their own web of secrets. When Ashish Kapoor ends up being murdered at his own party, it is up to detective Mira Rao (Vidya Balan) to uncover the hidden motives and mysteries in this classic whodunnit.

Speaking about her experience of working on Neeyat, Vidya said, “In Neeyat, Detective Mira Rao is not your everyday, classic detective which is what made it great fun for me. Also, not only did I get a chance to sink my teeth into an unusual and quirky character but I also got to work with a powerful set of co-actors. This film is my second outing with Anu after Shakuntala Devi and my fourth collaboration with Vikram, Abundantia Entertainment, and Prime Video and I can only say that I have had the most amazing time working with them to make this film. Last, but not the least, I’m supremely delighted to be back in theatres with the release of Neeyat and am waiting with bated breath for audience reactions.”

Neeyat marks Vidya’s return to theatres after her successful digital stint with Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, and Jalsa. It will be out in theatres on July 7.