Charli XCX parodies her brat era’ in ‘The Moment’ with Kylie Jenner and Alexander Skarsgård

Highlights:

Charli XCX appears as a heightened version of herself in The Moment, an A24 mockumentary.

The teaser brings back her Brat era visuals and themes.

Kylie Jenner, Alexander Skarsgård and Rachel Sennott make appearances.

Music is by AG Cook, with Charli XCX producing through Studio365.

Film releases in cinemas on January 30.

Charli XCX returns to the world of her Brat era, but this time on screen, as she takes on a fictionalized version of herself in The Moment, the new A24 mockumentary that has drawn early attention across digital platforms. The teaser integrates imagery, tone and visual references directly linked to the Brat period, a phase that expanded her reach and increased pressure on the singer during its rollout.

The footage shows Charli XCX preparing for a tour, reviewing staging details and watching a dummy version of herself fall to the ground. Through voiceover, she reflects on the impact of her rising fame following the success of Brat, saying that when people finally seemed to care, “nothing else mattered.” The teaser features the neon green and black palette closely associated with the era, along with short, club-style frames that mirror the visual language of what fans labeled the “Brat summer.”

Charli XCX and the Brat Identity Behind The Moment

The Moment is directed by Aidan Zamiri, a longtime collaborator of Charli XCX. The project marks his feature debut. Zamiri said the film explores a version of the Brat era in which the singer made “entirely different choices,” creating a fictional narrative while drawing on real pressures from her career at that time. The mockumentary format allows the film to build a storyline around Charli XCX’s onstage and offstage experiences, while clearly marking itself as scripted.

A notable part of the film’s design is its cast, which includes celebrities across various entertainment fields. Kylie Jenner, Alexander Skarsgård, Rachel Sennott, Rosanna Arquette and Jamie Demetriou appear in roles that intersect with the fictional world around Charli XCX. The blend of actors, comedians and musicians gives the film a mixed ensemble typical of A24 projects.

Music plays a significant role in the production. AG Cook, known for shaping the sound of Brat, returns to write new music for The Moment. Charli XCX also produces the film through her company Studio365.

Charli XCX: Fan Reaction to the Fictionalized Persona

The trailer released early Thursday and quickly triggered discussion among fans. Many observed how the teaser blends real material from Charli XCX’s touring life with staged scenes, making it difficult to distinguish between authentic moments and fictional sequences. This mix contributes to a hybrid style that uses documentary-like framing without positioning the project as an actual documentary.

Fans noted the familiarity of the imagery, reflecting how closely the Brat aesthetic remains tied to her audience’s experience of that period. While the teaser hints at behind-the-scenes elements and captures the rhythm of tour preparation, Charli XCX has made it clear that The Moment is not a tour film. She has said the story is based instead on the “pressure to make one.”

The response highlights how the exaggerated version of Charli XCX still reflects themes of creative demand, personal visibility and the intensity of managing a high-profile album rollout.

Charli XCX Moves Further Into Film

The Moment is part of a broader shift in Charli XCX’s work as she continues to expand into film. She has already appeared in festival-screened titles including Erupcja and 100 Nights of Hero. Her upcoming roles include Faces of Death, The Gallerist and I Want Your Sex. Beyond acting, Charli XCX has contributed original music to Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights, with singles “Chains of Love” and “House” already released.

The January 30 theatrical release positions The Moment as a key project in her schedule heading into 2026. The film integrates the defining characteristics of her Brat era while presenting a new format for exploring the pressures and decisions surrounding that period. As Charli XCX continues to build her presence across music and cinema, the mockumentary marks another step in her crossover into long-form screen storytelling.