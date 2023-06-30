Charli XCX has shared a brand new single ‘Speed Drive’, which is set to feature in the soundtrack for the much-anticipated film Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and directed by Greta Gerwig.

The song was produced by Charli XCX’s frequent collaborator Easyfun.

“I’d always played with Barbie whilst I was growing up but my first proper life-changing Barbie experience was when I went on a cruise ship holiday with my parents at the age of 4 (lol),” Charli wrote in an Instagram post last week.

She continued, “There was a talent competition on the boat and I begged my parents to let me enter. They were certain I’d get on stage and crumble especially as all I wanted to do was sing Aqua’s “barbie girl” a capella, on my own, no musical backing track or anything. I did my hair in pigtails and wore my favorite tartan skirt and sang the song on a huge empty stage whilst my parents freaked out, getting ready for me to have a total breakdown – but apparently, I was fine, I just got up there and sang my little heart out and won the whole thing. I’d always loved the escapism my Barbies provided me with and it’s kind of a full-circle moment to be a part of this soundtrack and movie. So, thank you so much Mark and Greta for having me.”

Barbie hits theatres on July 21. The soundtrack for the film will be released the same day the film enters theatres.

Meanwhile, Charli XCX is set to star in the remake of the 1978 cult horror film Faces of Death, which also stars Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira and Stranger Things’ Dacre Montgomery.