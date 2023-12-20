10.5 C
Charithra Chandran: 'Bridgerton' felt real after costume fitting
Entertainment

Charithra Chandran: ‘Bridgerton’ felt real after costume fitting

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Bridgerton prides itself on being one of the most watched and loved shows on Netflix. The regency era romance drew the whole world’s attention for its magnificent sets, elaborate wardrobes, and dramatic storyline when it first debuted on the streaming giant on December 25, 2020.

As Netflix gears up to drop Season 3 of the global hit series in 2024, the second season’s breakout star Charithra Chandran, who plays Edwina Sharma, has revealed that being cast in Bridgerton felt “real” once she had her first costume fitting.

“I really loved the first costume fitting because it doesn’t quite feel real until you’re in the outfit, right? It was this beautiful, bright white dress and it’s still one of my favourites,” she told a publication.

The 26-year-old actress also opened up about how she feared that she had lost out on a part in the series after failing in her audition for the role of Kate Bridgerton but was later given a second chance.

“My agent got a request from the casting director for me to audition for Kate. And then, after a while, it became clear that I was just too young. Then I went on to be in another show. So, I’m like, ‘Oh, well, you know, opportunity gone. And then, in the middle of filming this other show, my agent comes back to me and says, ‘Hey, they would actually love you for Edwina. I was just like, ‘It feels like it’s meant to be; it feels like I’m meant to be in the show – what a wonderful second chance,’” she added.

Bridgerton Season 3 will debut on Netflix in May 2024.

The drama will be split into two parts — the first part will premiere on May 16 followed by the second part on June 13.

The new season will have eight episodes.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

