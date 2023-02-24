TALENTED model turned actress Aditi Sharma has come a long way since she made her television debut in 2018 with the acclaimed serial Kaleerein.

After delivering a winning performance in fantasy drama Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, she has landed another lead role in the recently commenced Zee TV series Rabb Se Hai Dua.

But this particular project almost didn’t happen for her. “Getting on board with this show was a very beautiful incident in my life. I was planning to do another show and then I got a call from Studio LSD, and they offered me the role. The promo shoot was starting the next day, and I was like, why not,” explained Sharma.

That instinctive decision to take on the role proved to be a positive one, with Rabb Se Hai Dua getting a great response since it premiered at the end of 2022.

She stars opposite Karanvir Sharma in the Muslim drama of a seemingly happy couple who have their lives turned upside down when he decides to marry for the second time.

The popular smallscreen star praised the writer, director, and producer for creating a compelling show, along with giving her clarity on the character she portrays.

“I liked it a lot because of the topic it addresses. In Qur’an Karim, it’s says that marrying for the second time is allowed but only under specific circumstances. It is important to know these. There are a lot of rules and regulations.

“I thought that it is a very strong topic. My last show Jadu Hai Jin Ka was also a show with a Muslim backdrop, but it wasn’t so religion-based. This show is very special, and we are trying to be cautious and do our best,” she said.

One of the biggest challenges she faced was mastering the difficult Urdu dialect for the show, but has worked hard on that aspect. The actress describes her character as a sweet, innocent, and naive woman.

“Dua loves her husband (Haider) and in the show, she considers his family as her own and loves them a lot as well. It is believed that there is a mystic power in Dua and since the time she has come into Haider’s life, his work is going great. She is a positive and sophisticated kind of woman. She believes in rituals and is a beautiful protagonist to play.”

Sharma relates to the positive aspects of Dua, but there are other situations where her own personality differs.

“I am a talkative person, but my character isn’t. On the other hand, if someone is wrong, I just tell them on their face, but Dua is gentler. This is the thing I love about acting that I get to play so many diverse characters and I am enjoying it.”

She is looking forward to how Rabb Se Hai Dua will continue evolving for audiences and happy that her performance is being appreciated. The young talent ends by revealing her own inspiration in terms of acting.

“I have always been struck by the life story of Shah Rukh Khan. I find him amazing. I love his wit, smartness, and aura. He is the king for a reason and now I know that. He is a big inspiration right now in my life. Despite being at such a powerful and big platform, he is still so grounded and humble. He is so smart and intelligent.”

Instagram: @officialaditisharma