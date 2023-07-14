By:Mohnish Singh

July 14 was a historic day for Indians as Indian Space Research Organisation’s Chandrayaan 3 was launched successfully. Soon after the launch, Indian celebrities like SS Rajamouli, Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu, Akshay Kumar, Rishab Shetty, and Raveena Tandon, to name a few, took to social media to cheer for ISRO.

Check out how celebrities from across the country celebrated the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!