Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles, T-Series Films and Guy in the Sky Pictures’ upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has booked a date for its theatrical release.

The romantic drama, which commenced principal photography on October 21, 2020 in Chandigarh, will debut in cinemas on July 9, 2021. It has been directed by Abhishek Kapoor who last helmed Kedarnath (2018), starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan.

For the uninitiated, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was one of the first mainstream films to go on floors right after the Indian government announced some relief in the Coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions.

The team wrapped up the entire film in a 48-day shoot schedule, taking utmost safety precautions and following all protocols laid down by the government in the wake of the pandemic.

On completing the shoot in December last year, Ayushmann Khurrana had taken to Twitter to pen down an endearing note for the team. Sharing a few pictures with his co-star Vaani Kapoor and director Abhishek Kapoor, he wrote, “Today, I feel immensely proud that our film is the first one in India to finish shooting an entire film while battling the Coronavirus. I have to credit my director and producer Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Kapoor for manning the resources so diligently and so effectively. It feels amazing that we managed this feat in my hometown Chandigarh – could not be prouder!!! Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a very special film for me and I cannot wait to share it with the world in cinemas next year.”

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is scheduled for its theatrical bow on July 9, 2021.

