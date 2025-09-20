Leaked ‘Celeste’ demo surfaces as body in D4vd’s Tesla identified as missing teen

Highlights:

Body in D4vd’s Tesla confirmed as missing teen Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Leaked demo by D4vd titled Celeste resurfaces amid investigation.

Both Celeste and D4vd reportedly had matching “Shhh…” finger tattoos.

D4vd is cooperating with authorities; cause of Celeste's death remains undetermined.

A troubling development in the investigation into missing teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez has emerged as a leaked demo by singer D4vd gains new attention. Authorities have confirmed that the body found in the Tesla registered to D4vd is that of 15-year-old Celeste, missing from her California home since April 2024. The discovery has prompted scrutiny of both the singer and a previously leaked track titled Celeste.

Identification of Celeste Rivas Hernandez

On September 8, workers at a Hollywood tow lot reported a foul odor coming from a black Tesla. Police responding to the call found severely decomposed human remains in the vehicle’s front trunk. On September 17, authorities confirmed the body belonged to Celeste Rivas Hernandez. She was 13 when she disappeared from her home 18 months ago.

The medical examiner noted a distinctive “Shhh…” tattoo on Celeste’s right index finger. At this stage, the cause of death remains undetermined. The discovery of Celeste’s body has intensified public and media attention on the case, raising questions about how she ended up in the vehicle registered to D4vd.

The Leaked Celeste Demo

Amid the investigation, a leaked demo track by D4vd titled Celeste has resurfaced online. The unfinished track, referred to in leaks as Celeste_Demo_unfin, originally appeared in December 2023. Its lyrics, once seen as part of artistic expression, now carry a chilling relevance due to the recent events.

In the demo, D4vd sings:

“Oh, Celeste/The girl with my name tattooed on her chest/Smell her on my clothes like cigarettes”

and later adds,

“I hear her voice each time I take a breath/I’m obsessed.”

Another verse includes:

“Afraid you’ll only love me when undressed/But you look so damn gorgeous in that dress.”

The lyrics have been widely discussed because of their apparent specificity, with many noting the parallels between the song and the victim’s identity. Investigators are reportedly examining whether the track reflects a personal relationship or is simply artistic material.

D4vd’s Connection to Celeste

The Tesla where Celeste’s body was found is registered to 20-year-old David Anthony Burke, professionally known as D4vd. His representatives have confirmed that he is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation. Reports indicate that both Celeste and D4vd had matching “Shhh…” finger tattoos.

Hernandez’s mother told TMZ that her daughter had previously dated someone named David. Authorities noted that the vehicle had been parked in the Hollywood Hills for several weeks before being impounded. These details are part of ongoing investigations to establish the circumstances leading to Celeste’s death.

Professional and Public Fallout Following Celeste’s Death

The identification of Celeste in D4vd’s Tesla has had immediate repercussions for the singer’s professional career. Kali Uchis announced the removal of their duet Crashing from streaming platforms, stating she acted “given today’s disturbing news.” Brands that had recently partnered with D4vd, including Crocs and Hollister, removed his image from promotional materials.

D4vd’s September 17 concert in Seattle was canceled, with future tour dates remaining unconfirmed. The professional fallout underscores the severity of the case and the impact of the connection to Celeste’s death.

Um caso ganhou repercussão internacional neste mês de setembro. O corpo de Celeste Rivas Hernández, de 15 anos, foi encontrado em avançado estado de decomposição dentro de um Tesla registrado em nome do cantor David Anthony Burke, conhecido como d4vd, de 20 anos, em Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/rgoJidNwOM — Crimes Reais (@CrimesReais) September 19, 2025

Investigation Status Concerning Celeste

Law enforcement is reviewing all connections between D4vd and Celeste Rivas Hernandez, including the implications of the leaked demo track. Notably, the song first appeared online approximately four months before Celeste went missing, which has prompted investigators to examine whether the lyrics may contain relevant context to their relationship.

Forensic analysis is ongoing to determine both the timeline of events and the precise cause of Celeste’s death. At this stage, no charges have been filed as authorities continue their investigation into how Celeste ended up in the Tesla registered to D4vd.