Following the expansion of its World Foods range earlier this year, Sainsbury’s has a number of products that are perfect for hosting this Eid-al-Adha. Create delicious meals for the whole family or indulge in intimate dining with close friends using authentic ingredients at great prices.

From tagine to curry, naan to parathas, get creative in the kitchen and cook up savoury dishes that everyone will love. Enjoy a chicken one pot dish infused with lots of spices using the Tariq Halal Chicken Skinless Fillets, with 700g for just £6.00, or try the Tariq Halal Lamb Mince for £5.50. For a vegetarian option, swap for the Pakeeza Diced Paneer which is £3.65.

There are plenty of other fantastic items to snap up too! There’s Hot Bombay Mix available for just £1.00, and Henna Very Low Fat Yogurt which is just £1.85 for 1kg, perfect for making effortless naans or as a sauce for spicy snacks.

For something to drink, the Rubicon Sparkling Lychee Juice Drink, currently on Price Lock at £1.50, or creamy Pakeeza Exotic Mango Lassi, £1.85, balance out savoury dishes with their sweetness.

Sainsbury’s World Food offering is available to buy online at www.sainsburys.co.uk and in store in over 1,000 locations. Products be available at selected stores.