The makers of the much-awaited sequel to Todd Philips’ Oscar-nominated film Joker, which has been officially titled Joker: Folie a Deux, have added Get Out star Catherine Keener to the ensemble cast of the film in a mystery role. The musical sequel already features Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) and Lady Gaga (Harley Quinn) who serve as the film’s lead pair.

Keener boasts of an impressive list of credits attached to her name. Some of her most-loved films include Being John Malkovich, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Capote, and Into The Wild. She also played significant parts in Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Netflix’s The Adam Project alongside Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo.

Before casting Keener in an undisclosed role, the makers recently added Brendan Gleeson to the cast, along with Zazie Beetz who is set to return to reprise her character of Sophie Dumond. Todd Philips is set to call the shots once again from a screenplay written by returning writer Scott Silver.

According to reports, the makers have allocated a massive budget of 150 million dollars for the production of Joker 2, which was confirmed back in mid-2021. The first part grossed over $1 billion at the box office. If all goes well, the film will start rolling in December this year. The film is currently scheduled to hit the marquee on October 4, 2024, exactly five years after Joker entered cinemas.

The first part of the film ended with Arthur Fleck being arrested and taken to Arkham State Hospital. If reports are to be believed, Joker: Folie a Deux will unfold inside the Asylum, where Fleck may very well end up meeting Harley Quinn, played by Lady Gaga. If the storyline follows the same comic book lore, Quinn will be his psychiatrist.

Joker: Folie a Deux is being bankrolled by Warner Bros Discovery.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.