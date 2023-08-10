26 C
Captain Raj Aggarwal visits HMS Cardiff in Govan
UK News

Captain Raj Aggarwal visits HMS Cardiff in Govan

By: Shelbin MS

CARDIFF businessman, pharmacist and public health expert, Captain Raj Aggarwal, has visited HMS Cardiff in Govan, Scotland.

HMS Cardiff is the second of the Royal Navy’s next-generation submarine hunters.

Currently, workers have started joining the two independently constructed sections of the ship together in River Clyde, a statement said.

Following this, there will be further structural work conducted on HMS Cardiff at Govan. Later, it will be rolled on to a barge, ready to be floated off and transferred to BAE System’s yard at Scotstoun for fitting out, the statement added.

The forward section of Type 26 Frigate HMS Cardiff is rolled out from the SBOH at BAE Systems Shipyard in Govan. (Photo: John Linton)

“It is a great privilege and honour for our city to have this truly amazing world class frigate and her sailors as ambassadors for our communities wherever HMS Cardiff serves around the globe. The communities in Cardiff are truly excited and looking forward to celebrating and welcoming her,” said Captain Aggarwal.

BAE Systems’ Naval Ships managing director, Simon Lister, has said that the emergence of HMS Cardiff is a very proud moment for everyone involved in its construction.

“Our city had strong links and a lasting friendship with the former HMS Cardiff and we are extremely proud that one of Royal Navy’s next generation of submarine hunters will also bear the Welsh capital’s name. We look forward to strengthening Cardiff’s ties with both the Royal Navy and the new HMS Cardiff in years to come,” said Cardiff mayor councillor Bablin Molik.

When operational, Cardiff and the other seven Type 26s will be in the front line of the Fleet’s defence against hostile submarines. The Type 26 frigate is designed for anti-submarine warfare and high-intensity air defence. Also, it can adapt its role quickly to transport high volumes of humanitarian aid and house medical facilities.

Brigadier Jock Fraser, Royal Marines Naval regional commander for Wales, western England and the Channel Islands, said: “It has been a memorable experience to accompany senior civic leaders from Cardiff to visit HMS Cardiff in build here in Govan at such an exciting time in the T26 frigate construction programme.”

Lord Lieutenant of South Glamorgan Morfudd Meredith and head of protocol Paula Speed were also part of the delegation.

