Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is super excited about her Cannes debut. The Kedarnath star is currently in Cannes to attend the 76th edition of the prestigious film festival.

On Tuesday evening, she shared a scenic picture from Cannes. In the image, she is seen holding up a cup of coffee against a backdrop of azure blue – the Mediterranean Sea.

“Cannes, French Riviera, France,” reads the text at the bottom of the image.

Besides Sara, actresses Anushka Sharma and Manushi Chhillar are also making their Cannes debut this year.

Anushka recently met the France ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenin with her husband Virat Kohli at the French Embassy in New Delhi. The ambassador captioned his social media post with a hint of Sharma’s trip to the festival which will take place in the fashion capital of the world.

Content creator Dolly Singh will also be seen at the Cannes Film Festival this year. “The Cannes Film Festival has been an important platform for Indian artists to showcase their talent on the international stage. Over the years Indian talent has not only brought Indian cinema to the world stage but has also helped to break down cultural barriers and promote cross-cultural exchange. Today I am honoured to be contributing in my own unique way to this exchange and making my debut this year at the festival. From making candles in a small town of Nainital to walking the red carpet at Cannes, I’m truly grateful and excited for this opportunity. This was a long-standing dream and I’ve finally ticked an important milestone off my bucket list,” she shared.

The 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival will take place on May 16 to May 27, 2023.