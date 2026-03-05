Canada announces $100 million scholarship plan for Indian students to study at top universities

Highlights:

Canada launches a $100 million scholarship program for Indian students.

Up to 200 fully funded scholarships will support higher education in Canada.

The initiative is part of the Canada-India Talent and Innovation Strategy.

Canada will establish 13 new university partnerships with Indian institutions.

Hybrid study locations in India will allow students to begin programs before moving to Canada.

Canada has announced a new scholarship program worth up to $100 million for students from India. The initiative is part of a wider strategy aimed at strengthening academic partnerships, research collaboration, and talent mobility between Canada and India.

The program was introduced during recent bilateral discussions between officials from both countries. It forms a central component of the Canada-India Talent and Innovation Strategy, which focuses on expanding cooperation in higher education, research, and innovation.

Through this strategy, Canada intends to strengthen institutional relationships between universities in both countries while creating more opportunities for Indian students to pursue studies in Canada.

Canada scholarship fund to support up to 200 Indian students

A key feature of the initiative is the creation of a $100 million scholarship fund dedicated to supporting Indian students who wish to study in Canada. According to Canadian officials, the program will offer up to 200 fully funded scholarships.

The scholarships are expected to cover tuition fees and other academic costs associated with studying in Canada. The initiative is designed to help high-performing students from India access Canadian universities and pursue advanced education in various disciplines.

The scholarship program will be administered through the University of Toronto, which will oversee the distribution of funds and coordinate with Canadian universities that admit selected students.

Officials have not yet released detailed eligibility requirements or application timelines. More

information about the scholarship selection process is expected to be announced in the coming months.

The Canadian government said the program is intended to attract talented students from India and strengthen academic exchanges between the two countries.

Canada expands university partnerships with India

The Canada scholarship program for Indian students is part of a broader plan to deepen cooperation between higher education institutions in Canada and India.

As part of the strategy, 13 new partnerships will be established between Canadian and Indian universities. These partnerships will focus on several forms of academic collaboration.

Institutions will work together to expand student exchange programs, enabling students to study at partner universities in both countries. Universities will also cooperate on joint research projects and support academic collaboration among faculty members.

Canadian officials said the goal is to create long-term institutional partnerships that promote knowledge sharing, research cooperation, and academic mobility.

Canada develops hybrid study locations in India

Another major element of the Canada-India Talent and Innovation Strategy is the development of three hybrid study locations in India.

These centers will be jointly operated by Canadian universities and their Indian partner institutions. The hybrid study locations will focus on sectors with strong demand, including technology and artificial intelligence.

Under this model, students will be able to begin their Canadian university programs in India before transferring to Canada to complete their degrees.

Officials say this system is intended to make studying in Canada more flexible and accessible for Indian students. It may also reduce initial relocation challenges while maintaining academic links with Canadian universities.

The hybrid study centers are expected to strengthen cooperation between institutions and provide students with a structured pathway to complete their studies in Canada.

Canada expands research and creative collaboration with India

The Canada-India Talent and Innovation Strategy also includes plans to increase research cooperation and expand collaboration in multiple academic sectors.

The initiative aims to promote greater mobility for students, researchers, and faculty members between universities in Canada and India.

In addition to science and technology research, the strategy includes cooperation in creative industries. Fields such as visual arts, music, publishing, and entertainment technologies will be included under a new framework for academic and creative collaboration.

These initiatives are designed to encourage innovation and strengthen academic networks between institutions in both countries.