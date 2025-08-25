Camila Cabello faces wardrobe malfunction but continues performance in Taiwan

Highlights:

Camila Cabello’s corset came undone while performing Chanel No. 5 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

She admitted to panicking but continued the performance without stopping.

A stage assistant fixed the corset as she kept engaging with the audience.

After the show, Camila Cabello joked about the incident on Instagram. - Advertisement -

The Taiwan concert marked the start of the Asia leg of her Yours, C world tour.

Camila Cabello encountered a wardrobe malfunction during her Yours, C world tour performance in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. While singing Chanel No. 5, the 28-year-old singer’s pale-pink corset came undone mid-song. Despite admitting that she went into “panic” mode, Camila Cabello kept performing without leaving the stage.

Video clips shared by fans showed Camila Cabello holding her corset with one hand while continuing to sing and dance. At one point, she gestured to her back and said, “My corset,” while signaling for help from her team. The incident quickly trended online, with many praising how she managed to stay professional and finish the performance.

How Camila Cabello handled the situation

A stage assistant came to assist Camila Cabello by retightening the laces of her corset. Throughout the process, she kept smiling, engaging with fans, and maintaining the performance. Once her outfit was secured, Camila Cabello turned to the crowd, gave a thumbs-up, and finished the number without interruption.

After the concert, Camila Cabello addressed the incident on Instagram Stories. She shared a selfie with a playful expression and wrote: “My corset fully popped open during that therefore the panic during Chanel No. 5 but that was fun love you so much.”

On X (formerly Twitter), Camila Cabello expressed her gratitude to fans in Taiwan, writing:

“Kaohsiung!!!!!! what a way to start the Asia leg of the Yours, C tour!! I love you and thank you I love you and thank you I love you and thank you!!!!!!!! forever 💓”

Her ability to handle the wardrobe mishap calmly while still entertaining fans drew praise online. Many remarked that Camila Cabello “handled it like a pro.”

Camila Cabello’s tour outfit

The outfit worn by Camila Cabello in Taiwan was styled by designer Heather Picchiottino, who has also created looks for Olivia Rodrigo, Katy Perry, and Dove Cameron. The pale-pink ensemble included a corset, a sparkly asymmetrical skirt, opera gloves, and lace-up boots.

Camila Cabello completed the look with brunette curls and soft makeup, featuring glittery eyeshadow, pink blush, and a mauve lip. Despite the wardrobe malfunction, the outfit reflected the playful theme of her new album C, XOXO.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

The significance of Camila Cabello’s Yours, C world tour

The Taiwan performance marked the beginning of the Asia leg of the Yours, C tour, which began in June 2025. The world tour includes seventeen shows across Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America. It also represents Camila Cabello’s first major solo tour in seven years.

The setlist for the Yours, C tour features some of her biggest hits such as Havana, Señorita, and Shameless, alongside new tracks from C, XOXO. Fans have noted that the concerts highlight both her earlier successes and her latest musical direction.

Tickets for the tour have been selling quickly, with prices starting at around £60 (₹6,400) and going up to over £200 (₹21,300) for premium packages.

Camila Cabello’s response shows professionalism

Incidents such as wardrobe malfunctions are not uncommon during large-scale concerts, but Camila Cabello’s response highlighted her professionalism. By continuing her performance without stopping the show, she reassured fans and maintained the energy of the concert. Her decision to later address the moment with humour on Instagram also showed her willingness to connect with her audience in a candid way.

Fans praised her for turning what could have been a disruption into a memorable part of the concert. For many, it was an example of Camila Cabello’s ability to remain composed under pressure while still delivering a strong performance.

kaohsiung!!!!!! what a way to start the asia leg of the yours, c tour!! i love you and thank you i love you and thank you i love you and thank you!!!!!!!! forever 💓 pic.twitter.com/x8MfPAzu66 — camila (@Camila_Cabello) August 16, 2025

What comes next for Camila Cabello

Following the concert in Kaohsiung, Camila Cabello will continue the Asia leg of her Yours, C tour, with upcoming shows scheduled in major cities across the region. The tour will then move on to Australia and South America before concluding in mid-September.

For Camila Cabello, this tour not only marks a return to large-scale performances but also reinforces her position as a leading pop artist with a global audience. The strong fan response to both her music and her ability to handle live performance challenges underscores the anticipation surrounding her future projects.