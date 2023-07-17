The second half of 2023 is going to witness several big Bollywood clashes.

Sunny Deol’s next Gadar 2 will be facing a clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 on August 11 and Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur will be clashing with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal on December 1.

And now on Tuesday, the makers of the upcoming thriller film Merry Christmas announced the film’s official release date.

Starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 15.

Interestingly, Merry Christmas will be facing a clash with Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming action thriller film Yodha.

Soon after the makers of Merry Christmas dropped the film’s posters and the new release date, Karan Johar took to his Threads account and reacted without naming anyone or any film.

He wrote, “Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers …. If we don’t stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days then calling us a fraternity is futile….”

The filmmaker seems to be referring to Sriram Raghavan and Ramesh Taurani, who are co-producing Katrina and Vijay-starrer Merry Christmas.

Several users swamped down the comment section and shared their thoughts on the clash.

“And not to forget you too clashed with Ajay’s Shivaay and even released Simbaa just a week post Zero. So it’s fine Karan movies do clash it’s normal,” a user commented.

Another user wrote, “Where was the fraternity and all the support when he clashed ADHM with Shivaay?”

Talking about Merry Christmas, it is a genre-defying tale from the director of Johnny Gaddaar, Badlapur, and Andhadhun. With the promise that it’s as different from those films as they are from each other.

Merry Christmas is shot in two languages, with different supporting actors.

The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. This will surely add an extra layer of anticipation for fans worldwide. The film also introduces Pari, a child actor.

Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte are seen in exciting cameos.

Taking to Instagram, Tips Films dropped the posters of the film which they captioned, “We decided to cut short the wait for the Christmas cheer! #MerryChristmas releasing in theatres near you ON 15th DECEMBER 2023.”