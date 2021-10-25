In 2005, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji starred in a film titled Bunty Aur Babli. The con-comedy was a super hit at the box office. Now, after 16 years, a sequel to the film titled Bunty Aur Babli 2 is all set to release.

In the sequel, Saif Ali Khan has replaced Bachchan and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari have joined the cast, while Mukerji reprises her role of Babli.

On Monday (25), the trailer of Bunty Aur Babli 2 was released. YRF took to Twitter to share the trailer.

They tweeted, “Do se bhale… chaar Bunty aur Babli are back, but with a twist! Trailer OUT NOW. Celebrate #BuntyAurBabli2 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 19th November ’21.”

The trailer of Bunty Aur Babli 2 is hilarious. It will make you laugh out loud on many scenes, especially, the scenes featuring Khan and Mukerji. Also, it is surely good to see them back together in a movie after a long gap.

The film also stars young actors Chaturvedi and Sharvari, and both of them are good in the trailer. However, we have to say that Khan and Mukerji steal the show with their amazing comic timing.

Directed by Varun Sharma, Bunty Aur Babli 2 will hit the big screens on 19th November 2021.