In 2005, Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan starred in a super hit film titled Bunty Aur Babli. After 16 years, the film’s sequel titled Bunty Aur Babli 2 has hit the big screens, and Saif Ali Khan has replaced Bachchan as Bunty in the movie.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 starts with a con that’s done by the new Bunty (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Babli (Sharvari), and as the new jodi uses the logo of the original Bunty (Khan) and Babli (Mukerji), the cops arrest the latter. But soon, they come to know that new Bunty and Babli are in town and conning people. The cops take the help of the original Bunty and Babli to arrest the new Bunty and Babli. So, will they be successful in arresting the new jodi?

The story of Bunty Aur Babli 2 is written by Aditya Chopra and it’s quite interesting. But, Varun Sharma’s screenplay and narration lack the punch that was required for this sequel.

The first half of the film is very entertaining. The cons done by the new Bunty and Babli keep us hooked to the screens, and even the original Bunty and Babli get immense scope in the first half. But, the movie just goes haywire in the second half.

After such an entertaining first half, we expected the film to get better after the interval. But, we were left disappointed. The second half is quite dull, and apart from a couple scenes featuring Khan and Mukerji there’s nothing that entertains us.

Talking about performances, Rani Mukerji steals the show. She gets the Vimmi/Babli act bang on even after 16 years. Also, she is looking gorgeous in the film. Saif Ali Khan as Bunty/Rakesh is damn good. His performance is perfect and we don’t miss Bachchan at all in the film. While the movie falters a lot in the second half, it is Mukerji and Khan’s performance that makes us sit through it. Also, it’s good to see them together on the big screen after such a long gap.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, both the actors have great screen presence and have given a confident performance. But, in front of seniors like Khan and Mukerji, these new Bunty and Babli get a bit sidelined.

Coming to music, the songs in the film are decent. Dhik Chik and Tattoo Waliye surely grabbed our attention.

Overall, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is an average. If you are a fan of Rani Mukerji or Saif Ali Khan, then you can watch it once.

Ratings: 2.5/5

Watch the trailer here…