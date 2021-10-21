Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Jersey which is slated to release on 31st December 2021. After Jersey, he didn’t have any film lined up.

But, finally on Thursday (18), his new movie titled Bull was announced. Bull will be produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. The movie, which will be directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, will be set in the 1980s.

T-Series tweeted, “Inspired by real events, we’re honoured to bring to you the valiant story of India’s paratroopers on the battlefield #Bull is an action-packed entertainer. Principal photography begins 2022. @shahidkapoor #BhushanKumar @amarbutala #KrishanKumar #GarimaMehta #AdityaNimbalkar.”

Kapoor will be seen playing the role of a paratrooper in the movie.

According to PTI, while talking about the film, Kapoor in a statement said, “Bull is a full-blown action film inspired by real events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. It is a privilege to play a paratrooper who leads his boys through a historic and selfless mission that has now become iconic for its precision and bravado. The opportunity to play a paratrooper is exhilarating and truly an honour.”

Kumar in his statement said, “We’re all set to bring the audience an action extravaganza with our second collaboration with Shahid after Kabir Singh. I’m elated that my association with Amar Butala and Garima Mehta could hold the key to great cinema.”

The principal photography of the movie is slated to begin in 2022.