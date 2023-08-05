15.9 C
London
Saturday, August 5, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentBTS’ Jungkook hums ‘Naatu Naatu’ after fan asks if he has seen...
EntertainmentHeadline news

BTS’ Jungkook hums ‘Naatu Naatu’ after fan asks if he has seen ‘RRR’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline news

Australian court repeals law prohibiting Sikh students carrying kirpans in schools

In the Queensland state of Australia, a court has...
Headline news

TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari, mother found guilty of double murder

A social media influencer, Mahek Bukhari, 24, and her...
Headline news

Three Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir by rebels

Three soldiers were killed in a clash with suspected...
Entertainment

Krishnan Guru-Murthy confirmed to participate in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

Strictly Come Dancing has announced Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan...
Entertainment

‘Pushpa 2’: Allu Arjun to begin extensive schedule in Hyderabad

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is one film fans have been waiting...

Jungkook, the youngest member of South Korean pop sensation BTS, surprised his Indian fans when he hummed the Oscar-winning song “Naatu Naatu” from filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s Telugu blockbuster RRR.

During a live interaction with his fans on WeVerse, Jungkook was asked if he has seen the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer movie.

The 25-year-old didn’t respond to the question directly but hummed the song “Naatu Naatu”, leaving the ARMY, a term used for the South Korean band BTS’ fan following, elated.

“That’s really a special feeling for Indian Armys when he mentions anything related to India,” a fan wrote.

“Finally, I am happy he knows Telugu exists in the world,” said another.

“Can’t believe he knows the song…,” an admirer wrote in the comments section of the live session.

Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) created history after “Naatu Naatu”, composed by MM Keeravani, won an Oscar for Best Original Song.

BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boys in English), formed in 2010 under Big Hit Entertainment, comprise RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
UN calls on Bangladesh police to refrain from mass arrests, use of excessive force
Next article
‘Pushpa 2’: Allu Arjun to begin extensive schedule in Hyderabad

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Australian court repeals law prohibiting Sikh students carrying kirpans in schools

Headline news 0
In the Queensland state of Australia, a court has...

TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari, mother found guilty of double murder

Headline news 0
A social media influencer, Mahek Bukhari, 24, and her...

Three Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir by rebels

Headline news 0
Three soldiers were killed in a clash with suspected...

Popular

Australian court repeals law prohibiting Sikh students carrying kirpans in schools

Headline news 0
In the Queensland state of Australia, a court has...

TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari, mother found guilty of double murder

Headline news 0
A social media influencer, Mahek Bukhari, 24, and her...

Three Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir by rebels

Headline news 0
Three soldiers were killed in a clash with suspected...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc