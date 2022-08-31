Media reports inform that commissioned research, by Pall Mall Medical Hospital in the UK into 2,000 adults has revealed that Britons are disturbingly clueless when it comes to key metrics for taking care of their health – with just 23% knowing what their resting heart rate should be.

Less than 63 per cent reckon they could confidently point out where the heart and brain are located, only half know where their kidneys are, and less than half could point out where their bladder is located, the Mirror reports.

Just 37 percent are very confident they could name their own blood type, while only 24 per cent know what their body mass index (BMI) is, while just one in five know where their spleen is.

To put the findings to the test, residents in Manchester were asked about whether they could identify the correct organ, while others were asked about what blood types were real or false.

The footage also reportedly shows confusion about how BMI is calculated – with one passer-by admitting they know “nothing about the human body.”

The survey also reportedly found that just one in five of those polled (19 per cent) are completely confident they manage their health well.

“It’s important we all try to have a good understanding of what it means to be healthy,” said Dr Chun Tang, medical director from private healthcare provider Pall Mall Medical.

He adds, “Having knowledge about health allows people to make good choices when it comes to diet and lifestyle, and be aware of what to look out for when things might go wrong.

“Our health is one of the most important things we have to look after, and it should be a priority for all of us.”

According to the survey, a third of the people polled are now less likely to call their GP regarding their health (since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic).

Some of the main reasons for people putting off the help of a professional includes not wanting to overwhelm the NHS (37 per cent), worrying about waiting lists (32 per cent), and thinking their issue is not serious enough (31 per cent).

Additionally, a third of adults reportedly said that waiting for health test results was one of the most stressful scenarios, ahead of their wedding day (28 per cent) and the birth of a child (23 per cent).

Also, according to the OnePoll stats, it was also found that only 50 per cent of men, compared to 63 per cent of women, would get in touch with their doctor if they noticed a sign of cancer.

Women were also more likely to call for a doctor on virtually all health problems which include lung problems (51% versus 44%), broken bones (39% versus 32%), and mental health issues (34% versus 24%), the Daily Star informs.

Dr Tang adds, “It’s worrying so many people feel they aren’t able to reach out for professional advice when they could have a serious health issue.

“Everyone should have access to the best possible healthcare, and not have to worry about the implications that might have on the service they are seeking out.

“Having confidence in your own health can set you up for life, and takes a worry off your shoulders.”