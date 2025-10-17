Britney Spears responds to Kevin Federline’s parenting claims

Highlights:

Britney Spears has publicly addressed the claims made by her ex-husband Kevin Federline in his upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew. Spears called Federline’s stories false and suggested that the timing of the book is linked to financial motives following the end of child support payments.

Britney Spears Shares Her Perspective

In a statement shared on social media, Britney Spears described the situation as “exhausting” and criticized the memoir for spreading misinformation. She specifically addressed what she calls “constant gaslighting” from Federline’s account, emphasizing the impact of the claims on her personal life and her relationship with her children. Spears stated:

“One child, forty-five minutes of face time in five whole years. The other, just four visits. I feel demoralized. From now on, I will let them know when I am available.”

This statement highlights the limited contact Spears has had with her sons in recent years and frames her response as an attempt to assert control over her availability and interactions with her children.

Kevin Federline’s Memoir Claims

Kevin Federline’s memoir contains detailed accounts of Spears’ alleged behavior during their time together. Among the most notable claims, Federline writes that their sons sometimes woke to find Spears standing over them with a knife, and he also references past cocaine use while breastfeeding. Federline uses these examples to argue that ending Spears’ conservatorship was a mistake and claims that situations were deteriorating. Phrases such as “the eleventh hour” are used to emphasize the urgency of his perspective.

These accounts have drawn significant attention online, sparking discussion about the accuracy of Federline’s claims and the ongoing public interest in Spears’ life.

Britney Spears Calls Out Profit Motive

Britney Spears and her team have also pointed to the timing of the memoir as evidence of a profit-driven motive. Spears noted that the book’s release coincides closely with the end of child support payments, stating:

“The white lies are heading straight to the bank.”

Her team echoed this sentiment, directly suggesting that Federline’s memoir is intended to generate financial gain rather than provide a truthful account of events. This claim frames the book as a commercial endeavor rather than a neutral reflection on family history.

Public Reaction and Context

The exchange between Britney Spears and Kevin Federline comes amid ongoing public scrutiny of their family dynamics. Spears’ response underlines the limited time she has spent with her children over the past several years, contrasting sharply with the dramatic anecdotes presented in Federline’s memoir.

Britney Spears’ comments also reflect her desire to control the narrative about her personal life and her parenting. By speaking directly through social media, she has clarified her position and countered claims that she believes are false or exaggerated.

Britney Spears has firmly rejected Kevin Federline’s claims about her parenting and personal behavior. She has described the memoir as both “exhausting” and misleading, highlighting the extremely limited contact she has had with her children. Spears also emphasized the financial motivations she sees behind the book, particularly given the timing with the conclusion of child support. Her response represents a clear attempt to assert control over her story and communicate her side of events to the public.