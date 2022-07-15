A British man drowned while on a honeymoon on a beach in Thailand after he ignored red warning flags and swam in the rough sea, according to reports.

Ali Mohammed Mian, 34, from London, was on a vacation in the Asian nation. He reached Phuket, southern Thailand on Tuesday (12), Police said.

According to reports, both Mian and Thai man Surasit Phonglaohaphan, 55, went on swimming despite warnings and bad weather on Kata Noi Beach.

A police spokesperson said that volunteers and lifeguards had rescued them from the sea.

“Both of them were unconscious so CPR was performed. One of them had signs of a pulse. Both were taken to the Chalong Hospital but later died. We were informed that there was a red warning flag on the beach that the tourists had ignored to go swimming in the sea,” the spokesperson said. “They disobeyed the red flag and were swept away by the waves.”

Authorities informed the British Embassy about the tragic incident. Lieutenant Colonel Kittipong Nupheng, from the Karon district police station, said officers are in contact with Mian’s family.

Recently, two European tourists drowned in the sea on the island of Koh Chang island in Trat province after they ignored red warning flags, media reports said.

They were identified as Anna Carreras, 21, from Spain, and Rahul Ramkurrun, 22, from France.

According to reports, Thailand now witnesses the annual rainy season with tropical monsoon downpours and strong winds.