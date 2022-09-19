Today marks the State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, which takes place at Westminster Abbey (London, UK).

This day is also the first day of a seven-day religious festival (Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Suvarna Mahotsav), which sees thousands of followers of Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan from around the world gathering at Shree Swaminarayan Mandir Maninagar (Ahmedabad, India).

Acharya Shree Jitendriyapriya Swamiji Maharaj presided as the UK branches of Shree Muktajeevan Pipe Band (London and Bolton), comprising 120 British Indian pipers and drummers, honoured the late Queen Elizabeth II, and celebrated the accession of King Charles III, by playing ‘God Save the King’ – the British national anthem, as well as that of all Commonwealth realms, their territories, and the Crown Dependencies in the British isles.

The Band has had the honour of representing India across the Queen’s Golden, Diamond, and Platinum Jubilees before the Royal Family.

Thousands of people from all over the world that have gathered for the auspicious Mahotsav (festival) rose to their feet in respect, reverence, and celebration during the rousing rendition, and tens of thousands saw the proceedings live across the live broadcast of the event.

The Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Suvarna Mahotsav celebrates fifty years since Jeevanpran Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa established Shree Swaminarayan Gadi. The festival, which was inspired by World Peace Ambassador, Acharya Shree Purushottampriya Swamishree Maharaj, has attracted thousands of disciples from all over India, the UK, North America, Africa, and Australia.

Pipe Bands from these regions have also gathered to form a mass Band of over 250 members, which will be performing throughout the event. Numerous dignitaries will be visiting the festival, including today, the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel, who will be received by the Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band.