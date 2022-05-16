The makers behind Netflix’s hit show Bridgerton on Monday announced that the upcoming third season will explore Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington’s (Nicola Coughlan) relationship.

The details about the new season of the Regency era romance were revealed by Penelope’s alter ego Lady Whitsledown in a note posted on the official Twitter handle of Bridgerton.

It will follow Penelope and Colin as their friendship potentially blooms into something more all while balancing her double life as Lady Whistledown.

“With Penelope’s days as a wallflower wearing thin, will she finally take bloom? Time will tell, and as always, so will this author,” the note read.

The first two seasons followed the first two novels of author Julia Quinn’s book series: season one focused on Daphne Bridgerton’s (Phoebe Dynevor) love story with Simon (Rege-Page Jean), while the second revolved around Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathon Bailey) romance with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Penelope and Colin’s love story is the subject of the fourth book in Quinn’s series. The third book features the story of Benedict Bridgerton.

