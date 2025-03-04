US Congressman Brandon Gill calls Indian Volleyball Tournament ‘casteist,’ faces backlash from Indian-Americans

US Congressman Brandon Gill has stirred controversy after branding a Patidar community volleyball match in the United States as “casteist.” His remarks, shared on X (formerly Twitter), sparked widespread criticism from Indian-Americans, who accused him of promoting anti-India and anti-Hindu sentiments.

Gill, a Republican Congressman from Texas and a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, responded to a viral post about the Patidar volleyball tournament in Dallas. He argued that America has no place for “foreign class allegiances” and warned that unchecked immigration without assimilation could lead to “cultural suicide.”

“America is the ‘land of opportunity’ precisely because we DON’T have a caste system. We cannot sustain America’s prosperity and liberty by importing foreign class allegiances. Immigration without assimilation is national and cultural suicide,” Gill wrote on X.

His comments were directed at Dylan Patel, an Indian-American entrepreneur, who had proudly posted about the tournament attended by 8,000 members of the Leuva Patidar Samaj in Dallas. Patel described the event as a celebration of shared heritage among Gujaratis in the U.S., with many attendees being small business owners in rural America.

Gill’s remarks ignited backlash from Indian-Americans who accused him of misinterpreting the term “caste.” Many pointed out that the Patidar community is a social and cultural group, not a caste in the traditional sense.

Lavanya Vemsani, an academic researcher, schooled Gill on the history of caste in India. “Surprised you said this. Using the term ‘caste’ to refer to a community event is misleading and weaponizes anti-India rhetoric. The colonial concept of caste has long been challenged in India, and no one is trying to import it to the U.S.,” she wrote on X.

Respectfully @RepBrandonGill, the misuse of the word “caste” and now your tweet are fomenting the type of anti-Indian and anti-Hindu hate that days ago led to real violence. This is over a volleyball “tournament” at a reunion of an Indian American immigrant community (wrongly… https://t.co/BK1zbh4hib — Suhag A. Shukla (@SuhagAShukla) March 3, 2025

Suhag Shukla, Executive Director of the Hindu American Foundation, also criticized Gill’s comments, stating they were fueling anti-Hindu sentiment. “Respectfully @RepBrandonGill, the misuse of the word ‘caste’ is inciting the kind of anti-Indian and anti-Hindu hate that led to violence just days ago. This is a community reunion of traditional farmers who now contribute to America as small store and hotel owners, creating jobs and paying taxes. Would you say the same if it were a Scots-Irish or Mennonite gathering?” Shukla posted.

While many Indian-Americans condemned Gill’s statement, some users agreed with his stance, arguing that caste-based divisions should not be carried over into American society. One user commented, “Fairly obvious, but a caste-based culture is not compatible with an egalitarian democracy. Only immigrants who assimilate should be welcomed.”

Another wrote, “This is why some immigrant groups struggle to fit into Western culture. If they were the majority, they would impose caste divisions here too.”

Despite these views, the majority of responses pushed back against the mischaracterization of the event. Many emphasized that the tournament was a cultural celebration and an opportunity for a diaspora community to stay connected to its roots.

Gill is no stranger to controversy. He recently proposed a bill to replace Benjamin Franklin’s face on the $100 bill with Donald Trump’s, arguing that the change would honor Trump’s future legacy. Additionally, he has been vocal against Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives and LGBTQ+ activism in government policies.

He also previously called for the deportation of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, stating, “America would be a much better place if she were sent back to Somalia.” His extreme positions have drawn both support and criticism within political circles.

Brandon Gill’s comments about the Patidar volleyball tournament have exposed the broader misunderstandings surrounding India’s social structures in the West. While some Americans see such cultural gatherings as divisive, many Indian-Americans argue that they are essential to preserving their heritage in a foreign land.

The backlash against Gill highlights the ongoing debate on immigration, assimilation, and cultural identity in the United States.

As Indian-American communities continue to grow and assert their place in the U.S., incidents like these serve as a reminder of the challenges they face in combating stereotypes and misinformation.