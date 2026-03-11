Woman declared brain dead in Uttar Pradesh shows signs of life after ambulance hits pothole

Highlights:

A woman earlier declared brain dead at a hospital in Bareilly showed signs of life during an ambulance ride.

The ambulance reportedly hit a pothole near Hafizganj, causing a strong jolt that family members say triggered movement.

Doctors later treated her for a suspected snake bite using anti-venom injections.

She gradually recovered and returned home after about 13 days of treatment.

A woman in Uttar Pradesh who had earlier been declared brain dead at a hospital later showed signs of life during an ambulance journey after the vehicle hit a pothole. The incident involved Vinita Shukla, a head copyist working at the district court in Pilibhit. After receiving treatment for a suspected snake bite, she eventually recovered and returned home following nearly two weeks of medical care.

The case drew attention locally after the sequence of events raised questions about the initial assessment that described the patient as brain dead, followed by her unexpected recovery.

Woman declared brain dead after falling seriously ill

Vinita Shukla first fell seriously ill at her home in Pilibhit district. According to her family, her condition deteriorated quickly, prompting her husband Kuldeep Shukla to take her to a government hospital in the city.

Doctors there examined her and referred her to Bareilly for further treatment because of the seriousness of her condition. The family then shifted her to a private hospital in Bareilly.

At the hospital, Vinita was placed on ventilator support as doctors attempted to stabilize her condition. Her husband later said doctors informed the family that her situation was critical and that she was effectively brain dead, with little chance of recovery.

Kuldeep requested that doctors continue treatment overnight in the hope that her condition might improve. However, the following morning, doctors reportedly told the family again that there was no realistic chance of survival and advised them to take her home.

Relatives in Pilibhit were informed about the situation, and according to the family, preparations for her last rites had already begun.

Ambulance journey after brain dead declaration takes unexpected turn

Vinita was then placed in an ambulance for the return journey from Bareilly to Pilibhit. Family members accompanied her during the trip.

While the ambulance was traveling near Hafizganj in Bareilly district, it reportedly hit a pothole. The impact caused a strong jolt inside the vehicle.

Shortly afterward, family members noticed movement in Vinita’s body. The sudden change surprised those in the ambulance, as she had earlier been declared brain dead by doctors.

Realizing that she might still be alive, the family immediately diverted to a private hospital in Pilibhit to seek medical help.

Recovery after suspected snake bite despite earlier brain dead diagnosis

Over the following days, Vinita continued to recover under medical supervision. Her condition gradually stabilized as treatment progressed.

After nearly 13 days of care, she recovered fully and was discharged from the hospital. She later returned home to Pilibhit.

The case of a patient initially described as brain dead but later recovering has generated discussion among local residents and observers.

Medical professionals involved in the later stages of her treatment focused on the possibility that the illness may have resulted from a snake bite, which can sometimes cause symptoms that resemble severe neurological impairment.

Meanwhile, Vinita’s family has described the sequence of events during the ambulance journey as extraordinary. They say the moment when the ambulance hit the pothole and she began moving changed what they believed would be the final stage of her illness.

Her recovery after being declared brain dead has since become widely discussed in the region, with many noting the unusual circumstances surrounding her survival and treatment.