There will be both light and darkness in the subsequent sequels of “Brahmastra”, says director Ayan Mukerji, who teased that fans will be treated to a “dramatic conflict” in the forthcoming part two titled “Dev”.

“Part One: Shiva”, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, was just the set-up for the upcoming two installments in the epic action-adventure franchise.

The first chapter follows Ranbir’s Shiva who unlocks his power to wield the ‘Agni’ (fire) astra after he meets the ‘love of his life’ Isha (Alia). How they both set out on a journey seeking answers about his origin as they battle dark forces from destroying the world is the main premise of the story.

“‘Love is the light’ was my line for the film. ‘Brahmastra: Part One’ used to be called ‘Love’ for the longest time because that was the theme of the film.

“It is a love story and Shiva got his power from love. But ‘Part Two: Dev’ will be a darker and juicier story in terms of the dramatic conflict. The follow-ups will be darker for sure,” Mukerji told PTI in an interview here.

Also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, “Brahmastra” opened worldwide on September 9. While the film has raised over Rs 360 crore gross at the global box office, it was criticised for its story and dialogues.

The filmmaker said he is taking “all the feedback” into consideration.

“Some of the themes of part one will still be used. It is one tale and everything that we set up in part one will make sense by the time you see part three. I will make time to read it (reviews) properly in the next few days.

“But I already have my own tale and story worked out for part two. I am going to take feedback from part one and craft part two afresh. We have some tricks up our sleeve but we will open it as when the time is right,” he added.

The script of “Brahmastra”, Mukerji’s passion project which was in the works for over a decade, has evolved over a period of time.

