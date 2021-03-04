Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has been in the making for the past many years. The movie was slated to release in 2019, later it was postponed to summer 2020, and finally makers decided to release it in December 2020.

However, due to the pandemic, the shoot got delayed and the film was postponed once again. The makers have not yet announced the new release date of the movie, but today, Alia took to Instagram to share a glimpse from the sets of the film.

She posted a picture of herself with Ranbir and director Ayan Mukerji, and captioned it as, “it’s a blessing to be on this journey.. & these magical boys just make everything ���������♥️♥️♥️ P.S – this is jussssttt the beginning ���������”

Brahmastra also stars South star Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo in the film. The movie features Mouni Roy and Gurfateh Pirzada in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Karan Johar and Fox Star Studios. There were reports that it might get a direct-to-digital release, however, it was said that Karan is not keen on releasing the film on an OTT Platform. Now, let’s hope that soon the release date of Brahmastra is announced.

We are sure fans of Ranbir and Alia are excited to watch the real-life couple on the big screen together.