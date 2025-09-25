Bradford Schools aim for Guinness World Records with BBC ‘Children in Need’ event

Highlights:

Bradford schools are leading a mass participation event on November 11 at Bradford Live.

Pupils will attempt two Guinness World Records: ‘Largest Air-Drumming Session’ and ‘Largest Body Percussion Lesson.’

The event is part of UK City of Culture 2025 and raises funds for BBC Children in Need.

Organized by Bradford Music & Arts Service in collaboration with BBC Radio Leeds' choir, Bantam of the Opera.

Tim Brain, a former world-record holder, will direct the sessions.

Councillor Sue Duffy called it a “joyful opportunity” for children.

The initiative supports long-term music education through outreach with the Priestley Academy Trust.

Bradford schools are preparing for one of the largest cultural gatherings of the year, combining music, education, and charity. On November 11, thousands of pupils and teachers will come together at the Bradford Live venue to attempt two official Guinness World Records. The project is not only a highlight of the UK City of Culture 2025 program but also a fundraiser for BBC Children in Need, supporting disadvantaged children across the country.

Bradford Schools at the Center of City of Culture 2025

As part of the City of Culture celebrations, Bradford schools will lead the way in showcasing how young people can be central to community events. The project highlights the role of music in education and aims to leave a long-term impact beyond the single day of record-breaking attempts.

By uniting pupils, choirs, and teachers in mass percussion sessions, the initiative demonstrates how Bradford schools can inspire participation on a large scale. The emphasis is on both inclusivity and precision, reflecting the city’s commitment to cultural programming that engages the younger generation.

What Records Will Bradford Schools Attempt?

The two chosen Guinness World Records focus on rhythm and collective performance. The first, the “Largest Air-Drumming Session,” will see children mimic drumming actions together in time, sustaining the effort long enough to meet strict guidelines. The second, the “Largest Body Percussion Lesson,” involves clapping, stomping, and thigh-slapping as part of a structured rhythm lesson.

Guinness World Records will monitor the event closely. Every pupil taking part must be registered, and the performances must meet set criteria. This means that Bradford schools cannot simply gather large numbers; they must also achieve coordination and accuracy during the attempts.

Why Bradford Schools Are Involved in BBC Children in Need

The November 11 record attempt has been scheduled to align with the annual BBC Children in Need appeal show, which airs on November 14. Bradford schools are being encouraged to raise funds alongside the world record attempts by running their own “Challenge Yourself” activities.

The money collected will go directly toward projects that support disadvantaged children across the UK. By linking the event to a well-known national cause, Bradford schools are ensuring that the cultural celebration also delivers tangible benefits for young people facing hardship.

Who Is Leading the Project With Bradford Schools?

The event is being organized through a collaboration between Bradford Music & Arts Service and BBC Radio Leeds’ community choir, Bantam of the Opera. Bradford schools will perform under the guidance of Tim Brain, who previously set a Guinness World Record in 2023 for the largest recyclable instrument percussion ensemble. His experience adds credibility and expertise to the project.

Bradford Council has strongly backed the initiative, describing it as a centerpiece of the City of Culture program. Councillor Sue Duffy called it a “joyful opportunity” for children to make history in the newly renovated Bradford Live venue, which has been restored as a major cultural hub.

Long-Term Benefits for Bradford Schools and Music Education

While the world record attempt is the main attraction, organizers have made clear that the legacy for Bradford schools is equally important. Bantam of the Opera is partnering with the Priestley Academy Trust to develop outreach programs that will expand access to music education in disadvantaged areas.

Tom Fay, Learning Officer at the Priestley Academy Trust, emphasized why Bradford schools are vital to this effort. He explained: “Children love music, but many don’t experience it at home. School-based programs like this are crucial for their emotional well-being and for building community spirit.”

By investing in long-term initiatives, Bradford schools will ensure that pupils continue to benefit from cultural opportunities even after the City of Culture year ends.

Bradford Schools Combining Culture, Community, and Charity

This large-scale event shows how Bradford schools are playing a key role in shaping the City of Culture 2025 celebrations. The combination of record-breaking attempts, fundraising for BBC Children in Need, and outreach in disadvantaged areas demonstrates how education, culture, and charity can come together for a shared purpose.

For Bradford schools, November 11 is not just about setting records. It is about uniting pupils in music, supporting a national charity, and laying the foundation for future cultural engagement. Whether or not the Guinness World Records are achieved, the project will highlight the energy, creativity, and commitment of Bradford schools in contributing to both their community and the wider UK.