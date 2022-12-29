A Bradford man was killed when his Lamborghini supercar overturned on M62 in West Yorkshire on December 21, police said.

The deceased was identified as Shann Hussain, 20, who was driving a black Lamborghini Urus when it flipped over on the westbound carriageway of the motorway near Kirklees.



West Yorkshire Police confirmed that Hussain’s car was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

On Thursday (29), police issued a fresh appeal, urging witnesses of the tragic incident to come forward.

“The Major Collision Enquiry Team is continuing to investigate the collision and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened, or anyone who has footage that will assist their investigation. Anyone who can assist is asked to contact the team on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference 143 of 21/12,” West Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

A 22-year-old woman who was in the car also suffered serious injuries after the crash. She was rushed to the hospital and is currently under treatment, it is learnt.

For several hours, the motorway between junctions 22 and 23 was blocked to carry out investigations.