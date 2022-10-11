A 21-year-old man has been arrested and efforts are on to trace two others as part of an investigation into a series of criminal damage incidents in Bradford.

While West Yorkshire Police did not attribute any motive to the incidents in their short official statement on Tuesday, it is believed they are a result of an ongoing feud between rival gangs.

“Police are no longer seeking Hamzah Shah,” the force said following the arrest and added, “enquiries are continuing to locate Hamid Shah, 31, and Qiasar Shah, 28.”

They also sought information from members of the public to find the duo.

Several properties were damaged in Bradford due to the gang rivalry and someone deliberately drove a flatbed truck into a shop in the city, the Independent reported.

Properties on Loxley close, Buck Street, Christophers Court and King Street were targeted, it said.

“It’s believed to be an ongoing feud between two groups”, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police told the newspaper.

The wanted men were known to the Bradford East area, police said.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact police via 101 or LiveChat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime reference 13220550460. Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.