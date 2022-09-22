In a recent interview with Vogue, Brad Pitt dubbed George Clooney and Paul Newman the “most handsome men” on the planet.

When asked who is the most handsome man in the world, past, and present, Pitt said, “You know in the acting world because it’s my day job … the immediate go-to is Paul Newman, because he aged so gracefully. And by all reports (he was) a really special, giving, warm and truthful human being.”

As for the present, he chose George Clooney. “If I was going to name someone present, well I have got to name that George Clooney f***** because why not?” he said.

Pitt also explained why he chose the Oscar-winning actor. “Because usually, I’m always taking him out, and he’s always taking me out. And this time, I’m going to go the other way, just this once. George, that one’s for you!” he said.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife in the tinsel town of Hollywood that Pitt and Clooney are set to reunite with Matt Damon for a new Ocean’s film. The trio earlier worked together in the 2007 heist film Ocean’s Thirteen.

“Rumours of a film starring George, Brad, and Matt have swirled for years but the timing was off and their jam-packed schedules meant that it was just not possible. Finally, the right team for the job has come together in a bid to make it a huge success and the main stars thought it would be good fun to revisit. The franchise is hugely popular and the brilliant storyline was an opportunity that was too good to miss,” a source told another publication last week.

