Brad Pitt is the latest Hollywood celebrity to venture into the world of beauty by launching a genderless skincare line, Le Domaine.

The 58-year-old Oscar winner has co-founded Le Domaine with organic wine growers, the Perrin family, who worked with Pitt to restore Chateau Miraval a decade ago.

Pitt raised the curtain on his brand on Wednesday. The skincare range features face serums, moisturizers, and cleansers. The ingredients used in the products are derived from grapes from Provence, France.

“Le Domaine is not meant to be a celebrity brand,” Pitt said in a press release. “It is an anti-aging cosmetics range for every man and woman. I love the idea of a genderless line.”

The actor aims to bring skincare back to the basics of nature. “Our goal is to imitate the organic cycles of nature,” Pitt said. “There is no waste in nature. Anything left over or discarded becomes food for something else. This exemplary circular system is the inspiration for Le Domaine.”

While some might be going gaga over Brat Pitt debuting a skincare line, fans are stunned after learning the exorbitant price. If reports are to be believed, the tags on the items are as high as $385 dollars. The product in question is a facial serum dubbed “The Serum”. “The Cream” is also equally expensive – priced at $320 while a ‘fluid cream’ that will be available from January costs $310. The cheapest item on the range costs $80 dollars.

“Brad Pitt releasing a “genderless” skincare line is already questionable but putting “no conservatives” when they meant “no preservatives” is taking me out,” one user tweeted.

“Judging by recent product launches, “genderless” seems to mean “over ten times the price of similar products” 350 Euros for “THE SERUM”, Brad Pitt?” wrote another user.

Besides its pricing, Le Domaine has also landed into controversy after French skincare brand Caudalie’s co-founder Mathilde Thomas accused the brand story and packaging of feeling “insanely familiar”.

