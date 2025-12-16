Indian police say Bondi beach gunman left India decades ago, had no local radicalization links

Indian police said on Tuesday that Sajid Akram, one of the two gunmen involved in the deadly Bondi Beach mass shooting in Australia, was an Indian-born man who left the country nearly three decades ago and had no known links to radicalization while living in India. Authorities stressed that there is no evidence connecting his actions or ideological beliefs to India or to any local influences.

According to Indian officials, Akram migrated from India to Australia in November 1998, approximately 27 years before the attack. He was originally from Hyderabad in the southern Indian state of Telangana. Police said he left India primarily in search of work and gradually reduced contact with his family over the years.

Indian Police Findings on Sajid Akram’s Background

In a statement issued by Telangana police, officials said Sajid Akram had no criminal history or extremist background during his time in India. The police emphasized that their review of records found “no adverse record” against him before his migration.

Indian authorities noted that Akram returned to India only a limited number of times after settling in Australia. According to the statement, he visited India six times following his relocation. These visits were mainly for personal reasons, including resolving property matters and visiting family members.

Police also highlighted that Akram did not return to India even after the death of his father, indicating that his ties with family members had weakened significantly over time. Officials said this further supports the assessment that he had minimal engagement with India in recent decades.

Indian Authorities Rule Out Local Radicalization Links

Indian police said family members in Hyderabad were questioned as part of the investigation and reported no awareness of any extremist views or radical behavior associated with Akram during his time in India or during his visits.

“The family members have expressed no knowledge of his radical mindset or activities, nor of the circumstances that led to his radicalization,” the police statement said.

Authorities added that there is no evidence to suggest that Akram’s radicalization occurred in India or was influenced by individuals or groups based in Telangana or elsewhere in the country.

“The factors that led to the radicalization of Sajid Akram and his son appear to have no connection with India,” the statement added.

Details of the Bondi Beach Attack

The Bondi Beach shooting took place on Sunday during celebrations of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. Sajid Akram and his son, Naveed Akram, opened fire on people gathered at the popular beach location. The attack resulted in the deaths of 15 people and left several others injured, making it one of the deadliest mass shootings in Australia’s history.

Australian authorities confirmed that Naveed Akram is listed as an Australian citizen in immigration records. The attack has deeply shaken the country and raised concerns about extremist violence targeting specific communities.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that both attackers were motivated by Islamic State ideology. He stated that the shooting was intended to spread fear among Australia’s Jewish community and described the attack as an act of terrorism driven by extremist beliefs.

Indian Cooperation With Australian Investigation

Indian officials said they are fully cooperating with Australian authorities as the investigation continues. Police in India are sharing relevant background information and assisting in verifying the attackers’ past activities where possible.

The case has renewed broader discussions in both countries about online radicalization, lone-actor extremism, and the difficulties of identifying ideological threats that develop across borders over long periods of time.

Indian authorities reiterated that there were no warning signs or intelligence inputs in India related to Sajid Akram prior to his migration or during his subsequent visits. Officials stressed that the absence of any local links underscores the complexity of tracking radicalization that occurs years after an individual leaves their country of origin.

Ongoing Questions Around Extremism and Cross-Border Threats

As investigations continue, both Indian and Australian officials are examining how Sajid Akram and his son became radicalized and whether opportunities to intervene were missed. The case highlights challenges faced by law enforcement agencies worldwide in monitoring extremist influences that operate primarily through digital platforms and international networks.

Indian police said their findings clearly indicate that the roots of the Bondi Beach attack do not lie in India. Authorities emphasized that the focus should remain on understanding how extremist ideology spreads globally and how international cooperation can help prevent similar attacks in the future.

Officials in both countries have said further updates will be shared as more details emerge from the ongoing investigation.