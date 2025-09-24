How bollywood stars create a narrative of fake struggles to connect with audiences

Highlights:

Bollywood actors attempt to downplay wealth, but fans are quick to spot inconsistencies in their stories.

From food reels to EMI jokes, many Bollywood celebrities are facing scrutiny for presenting manufactured struggles that do not align with their privileged lifestyles. Fans are increasingly calling out these attempts as public relations strategies designed to make stars appear more relatable.

Bollywood and the Strategy of Manufactured Relatability

In recent years, Bollywood has witnessed a trend where actors highlight everyday experiences to appear closer to their audiences. Social media posts about cooking at home, traveling on local trains, or struggling with finances are presented as windows into a “normal” life.

This practice, which critics have described as the “People’s Princess” playbook, relies on downplaying wealth and promoting modest anecdotes. The strategy aims to reduce the distance between Bollywood celebrities with generational privilege and ordinary fans whose realities are very different.

Bollywood and the EMI Debate

One of the most debated examples came from Janhvi Kapoor. During an interaction, she said:

“If five extra people like my pictures, I’ll get another brand and I’ll be able to pay for my EMIs with more ease.”

For most Indians, EMIs (Equated Monthly Installments) are associated with home or car loans and represent a major financial responsibility. Kapoor’s reference to EMIs was seen as tone deaf because it did not reflect the financial reality of her privileged background. The comment sparked widespread criticism, memes, and online discussions that highlighted the gap between Bollywood’s wealthy elite and ordinary citizens.

Bollywood Stars and “Middle-Class” Claims

This narrative is not limited to one actor. Several other Bollywood celebrities have also presented themselves as rooted in middle-class values despite visible wealth.

Sara Ali Khan has described herself as “kanjoos” (stingy) and often refers to a “very middle-class” upbringing. During a film promotion, Vicky Kaushal revealed an incident where Sara scolded her mother for buying towels worth ₹1,600 (£16), saying, “Who buys towels for £16.00?”

has described herself as “kanjoos” (stingy) and often refers to a “very middle-class” upbringing. During a film promotion, Vicky Kaushal revealed an incident where Sara scolded her mother for buying towels worth ₹1,600 (£16), saying, “Who buys towels for £16.00?” Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan , once mentioned that their family flew economy class to Dubai, presenting it as evidence of a modest background. This remark was mocked online, with influencer Uorfi Javed responding, “Humne plane nahi dekha tha yaar. Tum kaisi baatein kar rahi ho?” (We’d never even seen a plane, mate. What are you talking about?).

, once mentioned that their family flew economy class to Dubai, presenting it as evidence of a modest background. This remark was mocked online, with influencer Uorfi Javed responding, “Humne plane nahi dekha tha yaar. Tum kaisi baatein kar rahi ho?” (We’d never even seen a plane, mate. What are you talking about?). Ranveer Singh, who comes from a well-off family, claimed that they “didn’t have a lot of money.” However, he also shared that his childhood included holidays in Indonesia, Singapore, Italy, and the United States — destinations far from what most people would consider modest.

#YoRanveerSoPoor that he couldnt afford business class tickets for a family holiday to USA. Had to travel in economy class along with other peasants. — Od (@odshek) May 4, 2018

These statements, though presented as lighthearted anecdotes, feed into an image of stars trying to appear relatable. For many fans, the disconnect between the claims and the visible privilege is clear.

The Reality of Struggles in Bollywood

It is important to note that not all stories of hardship in Bollywood are exaggerated or false. Some actors do come from mixed financial backgrounds, and others have faced personal and professional struggles unrelated to money, such as mental health issues, parental pressure, or industry instability.

Bollywood also has a history of genuine hardship. The late actor AK Hangal, known for his roles as a troubled father figure, died at the age of 97 in a hospital without enough funds for his treatment. Such cases reveal the lack of a safety net for many who once worked in the industry.

However, critics argue that when today’s privileged Bollywood stars equate their experiences with genuine financial struggles, the narrative becomes disingenuous.

Why Bollywood Stars Use Relatability as a Tool

Relatability functions as a form of social capital in the digital age. For Bollywood, the value lies in building a sense of accessibility that goes beyond the movie screen. Social media has amplified this need, as fans now expect a glimpse into the personal lives of their favorite celebrities.

PR teams often guide stars to emphasize ordinary moments — eating home-cooked food, using public transport, or joking about money — in order to gain fan trust. While this approach may initially foster connection, audiences are increasingly able to identify when the narrative does not match reality. Luxury villas in the background of “simple life” videos or designer clothing paired with supposedly modest lifestyles are quickly noticed and critiqued.

The Future of Bollywood’s Relatability Playbook

The central question is not whether Bollywood celebrities love home-cooked food or appreciate ordinary experiences. The issue is why these specific narratives of modesty are pushed so strongly. Analysts argue that it is easier for celebrities to pretend to be ordinary than to directly address the realities of extreme privilege.

For Bollywood stars, relatability has been a shortcut to connection. However, as audiences become more critical, this strategy is increasingly viewed as a dead end. A more effective approach may involve acknowledging privilege openly and discussing other aspects of life, such as mental health challenges, career insecurity, or creative pressures.

The public response shows that fans value authenticity over performance. In the long term, Bollywood celebrities who embrace transparency rather than curated struggles may find stronger, more sustainable connections with their audiences.