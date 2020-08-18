Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, best known for directing the thriller drama “Drishyam”, died on Monday after battling liver cirrhosis for two years, the AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad said.

He was 50.

Kamat, who had multiple organ failure, was admitted to hospital on July 31 with complaints of fever and excessive fatigue.

“It was diagnosed that he was suffering from liver cirrhosis for the past two years. Initially, we started antibiotics and supportive medications upon which Mr Kamat showed improvement, but his condition soon deteriorated with progressive liver dysfunction and drowsiness,” the hospital said.

The director was immediately shifted to the ICU, where his general condition gradually declined. He had also developed respiratory failure and hypotension on Sunday. His condition deteriorated, eventually leading to multiple organ failure, the hospital added.

Kamat, who also made the action film “Force” and the Irrfan Khan-led “Madaari”, died at 4.24 pm, it said.

“My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant,” his “Drishyam” star Ajay Devgn said on Twitter.

Kamat made his directorial debut with the Marathi film “Dombivali Fast” in 2005. His Bollywood debut was “Mumbai Meri Jaan”, also starring Irrfan.

Kamat played a negative role in John Abraham-starrer “Rocky Handsome” in 2016, which he also directed. His biggest hit was the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer “Drishyam”, which was a remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name.

Abraham, the lead star of Kamat’s two films — “Force” and “Rocky Handsome” wrote, “Will not get over this …. Rest In Peace #NishikantKamat”

Riteish Deshmukh, one of Kamat’s closest friends from the film industry, posted a picture with the director where he is seen hugging him.

Kamat had helmed the actor’s Marathi film debut, “Lai Bhaari” in 2014.

“I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace,” Deshmukh tweeted.

Actor Soha Ali Khan, who featured in the filmmaker’s Hindi debut “Mumbai Meri Jaan” in 2008, said she would always cherish the times spent with Kamat during the film’s making.

“Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Nishikant Kamat. I worked with him 12 years ago in his first Hindi film, ‘Mumbai Meri Jaan’, and it was an experience I will always value.

“My most heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. #nishikantkamat may he be at peace,” she said.

Actor Genelia D’Souza, who worked with the director in “Force”, said in Kamat she found a life coach.

“I found a life coach in you.. I live by so much that we discussed and I live with knowing you were such an amazing soul and I’m just so glad our paths crossed. I will miss you dear Nishi,” she posted.