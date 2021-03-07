2020 turned out to be a disastrous year for a lot of us, but one person who should probably have no complaints is none other than Bollywood star Bobby Deol. The actor, who was quite a rage back in 90s, led two high-profile projects in 2020 – Class of 83 on Netflix and Aashram on MX Player. Both projects largely received great response from the audience, giving his otherwise fading career a big fillip.

After a great 2020, Deol is looking forward to an even successful 2021. The actor will next be seen in Netflix’s Penthouse, which reunites him with director duo Abbas-Mustan after a huge gap of 8 years. They have previously worked on several box-office hits such as Soldier (1998), Ajnabee (2001), and Humraaz (2002).

Showering praises on Abbas-Mustan, Bobby Deol says, “They are the nicest people I have worked with. I have done maximum films with them and their first web film is also with me. They are amazing at making thrillers and have a very modern approach towards visualising the scenes.”

The actor goes on to add that there was a phase in his career when he was offered nothing but thrillers. “I got stuck to the image of acting in thrillers, and when some of them did not work, things fell through. But I am glad different content is coming my way now. My three shows on the web world showcase a different version of me – Class of 83, Aashram and Penthouse,” he adds.

Apart from Penthouse, Deol has a few more exciting projects on his platter, one of them being Anil Sharma’s next directorial Apne 2, which reunite him with father, Dharmendra and brother, Sunny Deol. The film was expected to get off the ground in April, but it has now been pushed to July.

“We start around July as the work on the script is still going on. It should come out next year and it is going to be exciting to be working with my dad, brother and also first time with (nephew) Karan (Deol),” he signs off.

