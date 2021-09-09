Actors Bobby Deol and Debina Bonnerjee were felicitated by the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the 27th Lions Gold Awards 2021. While the Class of ‘83 (2020) actor was honoured with the Best Actor OTT Star award for his successful streaming show Aashram (2020), Bonnerjee received the Social Media Influencer Award at the event.

Talking about the award, elated Deol said, “It is an honour to receive the Best Actor OTT Star award for my web series Aashram at the 27th Sol Lions Gold Awards 2021. I would like to thank the makers of the show for their amazing work, gripping storyline, and their belief in me for playing the character of Baba Nirala. All I can say is that it is only onwards and upwards from here, so thank you to the team of Lions Club Of Mumbai for this award.”

Expressing her gratitude, Bonnerjee said, “I thank everyone for giving me this honour. Most importantly, I thank my social media family who have always been there for me and this one is for them. Your followers are your family and I am blessed to have so many of them across the globe who are always ready to help. I thank the prestigious jury for giving me this award.”

On the work front, Bobby Deol is presently waiting for the release of his next film Penthouse. Also featuring Arjun Rampal in an important role, the suspense thriller has been directed by Abbas-Mustan and is set to premiere on Netflix. The actor also headlines Shankar Raman’s crime thriller Love Hostel. Produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra, and Gaurav Verma under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films, the film also features Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey in principal roles.

