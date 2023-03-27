Sushma Swaraj’s daughter, Bansuri Swaraj, has been appointed co-convener of Delhi BJP’s legal cell, marking her entry into active politics. She practices law in the Supreme Court.

The appointment was made by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, his first in the state unit after taking over as full-time president.

Sachdeva issued a letter on Friday (24) announcing Swaraj’s immediate appointment as co-convener of the legal cell and expressed his confidence in her ability to strengthen the BJP.

Swaraj stated that she had previously assisted the party with legal issues.

“It is just that I have been formally given an opportunity to serve the party more actively in the capacity as a legal department co-convener of the Delhi BJP,” she told PTI.

Swaraj expressed her gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP officials for selecting her for the role. “I am grateful to the Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah ji, J P Nadda ji, B L Santhosh, Virendra Sachdeva, @BJP4Delh and @BJP4India for giving me this opportunity to serve the party as the state co-convenor of the Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi State Legal Cell,” she said in a tweet.

According to a statement from Delhi BJP, Swaraj has 16 years of experience in the legal profession and enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi in 2007. She obtained her BA (Hons) in English Literature from the University of Warwick and pursued Law at BPP Law School in London, qualifying as a Barrister at Law from the Inn of Inner Temple, London. She later completed her Masters of Studies from St Catherine’s College at the University of Oxford.

(With inputs from PTI)