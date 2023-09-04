Birthday Special: Iconic films of Rishi Kapoor made under his home banner RK Films

Bollywood fans across the globe are celebrating the 71st birthday anniversary of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. Born on 4 September 1952 to Indian cinema legend Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor, Rishi acted in several successful films before breathing his last on April 30, 2020. The actor collaborated with his father Raj Kapoor on a couple of films that were bankrolled under RK Films. As the world celebrates his 71st birthday anniversary, let’s take a look at some iconic films of Rishi Kapoor made under his home banner RK Films.

Mera Naam Joker (1970)

In Mera Naam Joker, Rishi Kapoor plays the younger version of the lead character, played by his father Raj Kapoor. In addition to playing the lead role, Raj Kapoor produced the film under his banner RK Films. Mera Naam Joker was not a box office success upon its release, but it received great reviews for its scale and performances. For his impactful performance in the film, Rishi Kapoor was honoured with Best Child Artist Award at the 18th National Film Awards. The film has attained cult status over the years.

Bobby (1973)

Bobby launched Rishi Kapoor in the lead role. The musical romance film about first love also marked the launch of Dimpal Kapadia. The film became a blockbuster, the top-grossing Indian hit of 1973, and the second-top-grossing hit of the 1970s at the Indian box office. It also became an overseas blockbuster in the Soviet Union. Raj Kapoor directed the film under RK Films.

Prem Rog (1982)

Almost a decade after the huge success of Bobby, Rishi Kapoor reteamed with his father Raj Kapoor for Prem Rog. The film talked about widow remarriage and preached that one should learn to move in tandem with the changing times. It emerged as a major commercial success at the box office, becoming the second highest-grossing film of 1982 after Vidhaata. It received widespread critical acclaim for its direction, story, screenplay, soundtrack, cinematography, and performances of the cast, with particular praise directed towards Kapoor and Kolhapure’s performance.

Henna (1991)

Henna stars Rishi Kapoor, along with Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiyar and Ashwini Bhave in lead roles. It is considered as the last film of Raj Kapoor. The dialogues of the film were written by the Pakistani writer Haseena Moin. The film was a critical and commercial success and was also India’s submission for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, but was not accepted as a nominee.