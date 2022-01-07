There is no denying the fact that Bipasha Basu can clearly do no wrong when it comes to fashion.

The actress, who entered Bollywood almost two decades ago, has been ruling the Indian fashion landscape since forever.

Before beginning her Bollywood innings, she was a supermodel who quickly cemented her position in showbiz also. From stealing her admirers’ hearts onscreen to shelling out some serious fashion goals with her off-camera choices, the star has done it all and continues to do the same till today.

As Bipasha Basu turns a year old today, let’s take a look at her five most stunning looks!

1. Boss-Girl Vibe

Bipasha Basu gave the perfect Boss-Lady vibe in her black pantsuit. The actress opted for a straight hair-do with golden jewellery to complete the look.

2. Pink It Up

The fashion icon chose a baby pink embellished traditional attire with feather details on Dupatta. She went for a no jewellery look and kept her hair wavy to create drama.

3. Floral Love

The Raaz (2002) star gave a new twist to lehenga by going for pastel floral print. To accentuate the look further, she opted for Kundan bangles and Jhumkas.

4. Retro Feels

The style icon turned into a retro diva by pairing a shimmery short dress with a headband. While the hoop earrings did the rest of the trick, the purple handbag added the needed pop of colour.

5. Lovely Blues

Bipasha Basu donned a blue Kaftan with abstract prints. The minimal make-up with a red lip tint made the overall style worth drooling! The oversized glasses stole the show.

