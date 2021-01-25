From the 80s to early 2000, Kavita Krishnamurthy ruled the silver screens with her wonderful voice. She has sung more than 25000 songs in 16 different languages and has won multiple awards including Padma Shri in the year 2005.

Today, Kavita Krishnamurthy celebrates her 63rd birthday, so let’s look at the list of top five songs of the veteran singer…

Hawa Hawai

The first song on the list has to be Hawa Hawai from Mr. India. Composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, it is undoubtedly one of the most popular songs of the singer. Kavita Krishnamurthy got the perfect entertainment factor in the song with her voice.

Na Jane Kahan Se

Kavita Krishnamurthy’s voice surely suited Sridevi. We have one more song on the list featuring Sridevi and sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy. Na Jane Kahan Se from the movie Chaalbaaz was surely one of the most enjoyable tracks sung by Krishnamurthy.

Mera Piya Ghar Aaya

Yaraana released in 1995, but even after 26 years, we still enjoy listening to the song Mera Piya Ghar Aaya from the movie. It is one of the most iconic songs of Madhuri Dixit and Kavita Krishnamurthy did justice to the track with her wonderful song.

Nimbooda

Nimbooda is remembered for Saroj Khan’s amazing choreography and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s fantastic dance moves. But, we cannot ignore that Kavita Krishnamurthy sang the track amazingly, and we surely can’t imagine anyone else singing the hook phrase with so much fun.

Dola Re Dola

Last on the list we have Dola Re Dola from Devdas. The song was a perfect package with fantastic music composed by Ismail Darbar, and melodious voices of Kavita Krishnamurthy and Shreya Ghoshal. Both the singers also won Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer.