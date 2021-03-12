Shreya Ghoshal is undoubtedly one of the most talented singers we have in the industry. She has been in the industry for nearly two decades and has sung some wonderful songs.

Today, Shreya celebrates her 37th birthday, so let’s look at the list of top 10 songs of the singer…

Dola Re Dola / Bairi Piya

We have to start the list with Dola Re Dola and Bairi Piya from Devdas. With the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Shreya made her Bollywood singing debut and impressed one and all with her singing talent. She also won a National Award for Bairi Piya.

Mere Dholna

We all remember the song Mere Dholna from Bhool Bhulaiyaa because of Vidya Balan’s fantastic performance in it. However, we cannot ignore that Shreya sang the tack wonderfully taking the audio of the song a notch higher.

Teri Ore

One of the most soulful romantic songs that Shreya has sung has to be Teri Ore from Singh Is Kinng. Katrina Kaif looked stunning in the song, and Shreya’s voice perfectly suited her.

Ooh La La

Well, Shreya is known for her romantic songs and dance numbers with classical music touch in them. But, she supervised everyone when she sung a funky track like Ooh La La in the film The Dirty Picture.

Chikni Chameli

Shreya is surely a singer who tries to give her fans something new with every film. After a funky song like Ooh La La, she sang the song Chikni Chameli, a perfect Bollywood dance number. Shreya’s voice and Katrina’s thumkas did wonder for the song.

Sun Raha Hai Na Tu

In 2013, the songs of Aashiqui 2 were a rage, and Shreya’s song Sun Raha Hai Na Tu surely stood out in the album. Her soulful voice touched the right chords of our hearts.

Nagada Sang Dhol

We won’t be wrong if we say that during every Navratri we all dance to the song Nagada Sang Dhol from the film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. The music of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shreya Ghoshal’s wonderful voice, and Deepika Padukone’s fantastic dance moves made this song a chartbuster.

Deewani Mastani

After the super hit track Nagada Sang Dhol; SLB, Deepika and Shreya, collaborated for the second time for the track Deewani Mastani in the movie Bajirao Mastani. The song did wonders for the movie and was one of the highlights of the film.

Ghoomar

In 2018, SLB, Deepika, and Shreya made a hattrick with Ghoomar. The song from Padmaavat was loved by everyone, and Shreya’s voice was simply amazing in it.

Ghar More Pardesiya

Last on the list we have Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank. The movie didn’t do well at the box office, but the song Ghar More Pardesiya received a great response, and Shreya Ghoshal’s mesmerizing voice surely stole the show.