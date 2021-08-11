Jacqueline Fernandez, the Sri Lankan beauty, started her journey in Bollywood with Sujoy Ghosh’s Aladdin (2009). In her career spanning more than a decade, the actress has featured in many successful films like Housefull 2, Race 2, Kick, Judwaa 2, and others.

Race 3 (2018) was Jacqueline’s last film as a lead that had hit the big screens, and of course, her fans have been missing her on the silver screen. But now, they will get to watch the actress in many films.

So, today, as Jacqueline celebrates her 36th birthday, let’s look at the list of five upcoming films of the actress that her fans are excited for…

Bhoot Police

Jacqueline Fernandez’s next release will be Bhoot Police, a horror-comedy, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Jacqueline plays a character named Kanika, and her first look poster was unveiled a few weeks ago. Bhoot Police will be releasing on Disney+ Hostar on 17th September 2021.

Attack

After Housefull 2, Race 2, and Dishoom, Jacqueline and John Abraham will be seen together for the fourth time in the film Attack. While details about Jacqueline’s character are not yet revealed, we are sure it will be interesting to watch her share screen space John once again. A few days ago, the actress had shared a few pictures from the dubbing session of the movie.

Vikrant Rona

Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to make her debut in the Kannada film industry with Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona. The actress has an extended cameo in the film, and her first look from the movie was released a few days ago. Jacqueline plays the role of Gadang Rakkamma, and she looked stunning in the first look poster.

Cirkus

Fans of Jacqueline are excited to watch her opposite Ranveer Singh for the first time in the movie Cirkus. The film is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors. Reportedly, it will hit the big screens in December this year.

Kick 2

Kick 2 was announced a few years ago, but the movie is yet to go on the floors. Last year, on Jacqueline’s birthday, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala had locked the script and it was announced that the film will start rolling soon. Well, Salman Khan and Jacqueline’s jodi is loved by moviegoers, so we are sure that they are excited for Kick 2.