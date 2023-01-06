It’s the birthday of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. Known for his work in Hindi and Punjabi films, as well as his glorious singing voice shining in some of the most bombastic party anthems of the country, Diljit began his career by singing kirtans and rose to popularity from his 2005 Punjabi album ‘Smile’. He has never looked back since, venturing beyond music into acting and production as well.

As the Punjabi superstar rings into his 39th year, he boasts of a rich repertoire of catchy songs that can be heard anywhere from clubs, weddings, and other functions where people wish to hit the dance floor and let the rhythm of the music get them grooving. Let us take a look at 5 of his peppiest tracks which will set your feet tapping without pausing a second.

G.O.A.T.

This hip-hop-influenced bhangra track is a sure-shot-hit at clubs all across the country. Featuring the 39-year-old in a blingy and lavish setting, the music video mirrors the song’s upbeat and lively feel which is bound to keep one on the dance floor for a long time.

LAEMBADGINI

Yet another peppy bhangra number, this one has an electropop beat with the Punjabi singer crooning about the little arguments he has with his wife is both a dance-worthy track as well as a nice tune to hum while going about your day’s chores.

DO YOU KNOW

This easy-listening synth-pop track is catchy and romantic at the same time. The lyrics of the song proclaim a man’s love for his partner in the form of heartwarming questions starting with the phrase ‘Do You Know’. It’s a nice track for slow couple’s dances at beach parties or nightclubs.

BORN TO SHINE

This tune is an infusion of sounds from the worlds of trap music and Punjabi music, culminating in a listening experience which is familiar yet interesting. The song and music video both express feelings of being on top of the world. The beats of the snare drum in the song make the listener start grooving before they even realize it.

SAUDA KHARA KHARA

This ‘Good Newwz’ track is a party anthem from its first line itself. A collaboration between Diljit, Dhvani Bhanushali as well as Punjabi music icon Sukhbir, this track can breathe life into any party with its infectious bhangra rhythm. The music video, featuring actors Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani along with Diljit and Sukhbir themselves, complements the high-energy nature of the song, bringing the house down with everyone jumping at their toes towards the end at a wedding venue.

(ANI)