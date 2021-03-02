Tiger Shroff made his debut with the 20014 release Heropanti. The actor was praised for his action and dance moves in the film, and then mostly in every movie we saw Tiger shaking his leg and showcasing his fantastic moves.

Today, the actor celebrates his 31st birthday, so let’s look at the list of songs in which Tiger impressed us with his amazing dance moves…

Whistle Baja

Whistle Baja from Heropanti had become a rage when the film had hit the big screens in 2014. Tiger’s dance moves had grabbed everyone’s attention and the hook step had become quite famous.

Beat Pe Booty

Beat Pe Booty is undoubtedly one of the most famous tracks of Tiger. When the song had released a lot of covers were made on it, and Tiger Jacqueline’s and dance moves were the talk of the town.

Main Hoon

Munna Michael failed to make a mark at the box office, but the songs of the film had grabbed everyone’s attention because of Tiger’s fantastic dance movies. In the song, Main Hoon, Tiger gave a tribute to Michael Jackson and he was excellent in it.

Jai Jai Shivshankar

This list would have been incomplete without the song Jai Jai Shivshankar. The song from War was a chartbuster and though there was a fantastic dancer like Hrithik Roshan in it, Tiger was equally good matching steps with the senior actor.

Dus Bahane 2.0

Last on the list we have Dus Bahane 2.0 from Baaghi 3. Well, there were no hard-hitting dance moves in the song, but Tiger looked super hot in it, and also performed with the perfect swag required for the track.