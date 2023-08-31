16.4 C
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Birthday Special: 5 films that prove Rajkummar Rao’s versatility

By: Shelbin MS

Rajkummar Rao is a versatile actor known for his ability to tackle a wide range of roles and genres. His success in the film industry can be attributed, in large part, to his wise choice of diverse and flexible stories. As the award-winning actor celebrates his birthday today, we take a look at some movies that showcase his versatility.

Trapped

Trapped is a remarkable film that truly showcases Rajkummar Rao’s dedication and acting prowess. In this survival thriller, he portrays the character of Shaurya, a man who gets trapped in an apartment without basic necessities like food, water, and electricity.

Stree

Rajkummar Rao’s performance in Stree was a testament to his versatility as an actor. In this horror-comedy film, he played the role of Vicky, a skilled tailor in a small town plagued by the legend of a mysterious female ghost.

Judgementall Hai Kya

Judgementall Hai Kya highlights Rajkummar Rao’s versatility as an actor. In this psychological thriller-comedy, he plays the character Keshav, who is entangled in a complex and mysterious storyline alongside Kangana Ranaut’s character.

Badhaai Do

Badhaai Do is a significant film in Rajkummar Rao’s career, where he played the role of a gay police officer named Shardul Thakur. He portrayed Shardul’s internal conflict, as he navigated the complexities of his sexual orientation while concealing it from his family and society.

CityLights

CityLights is indeed a deeply moving film, and Rajkummar Rao’s performance in it is particularly poignant. In this emotional drama, he plays the character of Deepak Singh, a man who, along with his family, migrates from a rural village to Mumbai in search of a better life.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

